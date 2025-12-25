New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Thursday participated in Christmas celebrations at the Christian Higher Secondary School in New Delhi, organised by the Mai Naga Christian Fellowship Delhi (MNCFD).

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Christmas, JP Nadda said the festival is a time to remember the teachings of Jesus Christ, which promote love, compassion and service to humanity.

"As we celebrate Christmas, we remember the teachings of Jesus Christ. May this auspicious occasion inspire us to work together, hand in hand, for the betterment of humanity and the welfare of all. Merry Christmas to everyone," Nadda said.

The celebration witnessed participation from members of the Christian community, reflecting the spirit of harmony, unity and mutual respect on the festive occasion.

Meanwhile, cities across the nation have been adorned with lights, bells, and wreaths as people immerse themselves in the festive joy of Christmas. The market storefronts have been decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, and Christmas trees. The nation is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead.

Christmas falls on December 25th every year, and is celebrated with joy, happiness, and compassion. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and echoes the message of peace, love, and harmony. On this occasion, families gather to share meals, exchange gifts, sing Christmas carols, and spread warmth in the chilly season.

Churches hold special prayers, creating an atmosphere of faith and hope. The festival is celebrated worldwide with great enthusiasm and has special significance for Christians. (ANI)

