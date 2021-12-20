Panaji, Dec 20 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda is coming on a two-day visit to poll-bound Goa on Tuesday, a party spokesman said on Monday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries, Discusses Ways To Deepen Ties.

As per the schedule, Nadda will arrive in Goa at 2.30 pm. He will hold a meeting of BJP functionlaries in the party's Margao office in the south Goa district, he said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 26-Year-Old Man Killed by Friend After Argument Erupts Over Mobile Phone in Asif Nagar.

Nadda will address two public meetings at Shiroda and Quepem, respectively, in south Goa, he said.

On Wednesday, the BJP president will hold a meeting at the party's office in Mapusa in North Goa.

Later, he will release a report card of ten years of BJP government in Goa and flag off of a 'Sankalp' rath near BJP's head office in Panaji, the spokesman added.

Assembly elections are due in Goa in February next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)