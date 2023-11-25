Kamareddy, (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): A day after instructing officials to expedite the committee formation for a reservation to the Madiga community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government is committed to "ending the injustice done" to the community.

PM Modi in a public address in poll-bound Telangana's Kamareddy said, "...BJP understands the injustice done to the Madiga community. The Government of India is committed to ending this injustice and a committee is being formed to expedite the process..."

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 'Lovelorn' Youth Tries to Kidnap College Girl at Gunpoint in Balasore's Kamarda, Arrested.

PM Modi also mentioned that he held a meeting with officials over the issue in the National Capital a day ago.

Lashing out against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi government, PM Modi said, "This time there is a BJP wave in the State. The people of the State have clung to a hope with the BJP," PM Modi said.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Auger Machine's Blades Stuck in Rubble, Plasma Cutter Being Brought From Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the Cabinet Secretary and other important officials and instructed them to expedite the process of sub-categorisation in reservation for the Madiga community, government sources said.

According to sources in the government of India, the Prime Minister also instructed the officials to expedite the committee formation for reservation to the Madiga community.

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, a community organisation of Madigas, is one of the biggest constituents of scheduled castes in Telugu states.

Since 2013, PM Modi has closely interacted with Manda Krishna Madiga, whose organisation MRPS has been demanding internal reservations within the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Telangana is set to undergo assembly elections on November 30, and the ruling BRS, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)