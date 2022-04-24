Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday condemned the attack on the party leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya.

He also said that the attack was an attempt to suppress the voice of Kirit Somaiya and extended his support to him on behalf of the party.

"The attack on Kirit ji will not suppress his voice, the party stands with him. Our leaders Devendra Fadnavis ji and Chandrakant Patil ji are currently in touch with the Union Home Ministry. Necessary steps will be taken for whatever needs to be done for Kirit ji's security," said Lodha in a tweet.

Regarding the BJP's "Pol Khol" campaign launched on Monday ahead of Mumbai's civic polls later this year, he said, "Our pol-khol campaign against BMC's corruption will continue as it was going on earlier. Today is Prime Minister Modi's visit to Mumbai, that's why we are not doing anything that can cause any disturbance in it."

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil also condemned the attack and warned of retaliation. He emphasised that the attack on Somaiya was done inside the police premises and alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was propagating violence.

Earlier Somaiya visited Khar Police Station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested on Saturday. As per Somaiya, he was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena goons. (ANI)

