New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain Tuesday said the BJP and the Congress did nothing to save the Yamuna in 75 years but the AAP government will keep the promise to clean the river by the end of 2024.

Also Read | West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle: Mamata Banerjee Keeps Finance, Amit Mitra Retained as Principal Chief Advisor To Chief Minister.

"Before elections, we said we will clean the Yamuna by 2024. The work got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but we stand firm on our promise," he said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Tamil Nadu Likely to Receive Heavy Rainfall During November 9-11, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 11, Says IMD.

"The Yamuna did not become 'maili' (polluted) today. It has been like this for 75 years. The BJP and the Congress were in power in Delhi, but they did nothing to clean the river," Jain alleged.

The minister also said the sewage treatment capacity in the capital will increase by around 50 per cent with the completion of four major sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Kondli, Rithala, Okhla and Coronation Pillar by December 2022.

The 70-MGD Coronation Pillar STP will become operational by March 2022.

The Okhla (140 MGD), Kondli (45 MGD) and Rithala (40 MGD) STPs will be ready by December 2022.

Besides, the government has undertaken projects to clean the around 150 million gallons of wastewater coming from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh through Najafgarh and Shahdara drains and falling into the river in Delhi, he said.

"All these works will be completed by 2024," Jain added.

According to government data, on average, 24 out of the 35 STPs in the national capital did not meet the prescribed standards for wastewater treatment over the last year.

Delhi generates around 720 million gallons of wastewater a day. The 35 STPs located at 20 locations across Delhi can treat up to 597 MGD of sewage and have been utilizing around 90 per cent of their capacity.

Pictures and videos showing devotees offering prayers in the Yamuna on the occasion of Chhath Puja with foam floating on the surface of the river have triggered a political slugfest between the ruling AAP and the BJP in Delhi.

The 22-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla, which is less than 2 per cent of its length of 1,370 kilometres from Yamunotri to Allahabad, accounts for around 80 per cent of the pollution load in the river.

According to experts, the primary reason behind the formation of foam in the Yamuna is high phosphate content in detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The poor quality of effluent discharged from Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and sewage treatment plants (STPs) is another reason.

Wastewater from authorized colonies and settlements containing high phosphate content reach the river through untapped drains. When water falls from a height at a barrage, the turbulence agitates the phosphoric compounds in the river which leads to the formation of froth. Frothing in certain stretches of the river, such as near ITO and Okhla Barrage, has become an annual phenomenon now in winters when the temperatures are low and flow in the river less.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)