New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation which included Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met party president JP Nadda at his residence here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who joined BJP also met the BJP national president in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Woman Inmate Hospitalised After Being Hit by 'Bullet-Like' Object at Ambala Central Jail.

Notably, JP Nadda's term as the national president of the BJP has been extended till June 2024, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the National Executive Meeting on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (JP) Nadda-ji, the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority. Modi-ji will return to lead the country as the Prime Minister."

Also Read | Ukraine Helicopter Crash: ‘Shocked to Learn About Tragic Chopper Mishap in Kyiv,’ Says Indian Mission.

According to sources, the proposal for Naddda's extension was mooted by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.

JP Nadda, after his tenure was extended as the national president of the BJP, wrote a heartfelt note to the party workers and sought their blessings ahead of the general elections in 2024.

"It is with a deep sense of honour and gratitude that I accept the renewed responsibility of continuing the National President of BJP till June 2024, conferred upon me through your unanimous resolution passed in the 'National Executive Meeting' held in New Delhi on January 16-17, 2023," JP Nadda said in the note.

JP Nadda assumed the presidency of the party in June 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)