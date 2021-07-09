Bhubaneswar, Jul 9 (PTI) Ending its three-day statewide protest against alleged irregularities in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme, the opposition BJP on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the "mega scam involving thousands of crore of rupees".

Rejecting the allegation, the ruling BJD claimed the Centre has recently showered praises on the Odisha government for its effective implementation of the scheme.

The saffron party, which kicked off its agitation in all 314 blocks of Odisha on July 7, submitted memoranda, addressed to Governor Ganeshi Lal, to Block Development Officers (BDOs), seeking a probe by the central agency into the alleged scam.

A scuffle had broken out during the day between workers of the BJD and the BJP in Athagarh area of Cuttack district, as saffron camp supporters gheraoed Narasinghpur block office.

The matter, however, was quickly brought under control, a police officer in Athagarh said.

Pointing out that a central team, in its recent report, has mentioned that "around 98,000 people received funds in an irregular manner under PMAY-G", BJP state president Samir Mohanty claimed that a scam to the tune of at least Rs 1,000 crore has taken place in nine blocks of five districts.

"If a survey is done in all 30 districts, the amount could go up to several thousand crore of rupees," Mohanty said, contending that ineligible beneficiaries were allotted houses under the central scheme, while the poor continue to live in kutcha houses.

The party also alleged that the report by the fact- finding team has clearly stated that undue favours were granted to BJD workers and supporters who are not eligible for PMAY-G assistance.

As many as nine districts have received no work order yet for pucca houses, while Jharsuguda district got the government nod for just four houses, Mohanty noted.

This apart, the saffron party alleged, most of the houses were constructed with substandard materials with no windows, doors and toilets.

Senior BJD leader Lelin Mohanty, in response, said the saffron camp, frustrated with its defeat in West Bengal, is making "baseless" allegations against the ruling dispensation.

"The Ministry of Rural Development has recently praised the Odisha government over its effective implementation of the housing scheme," he added.

