Guwahati, Mar 28 (PTI) The BJP in Assam on Sunday said that it has expelled seven leaders from the primary membership of the party for six years for contesting as independent candidates in the assembly election after being denied tickets. "The state party president Ranjeet Kumar Dass has expelled the seven persons for six years with immediate effect for contesting as independents against the party's nominated candidates," Assam BJP general secretary Rajdeep Roy said in a statement.

Earlier on March 18, the Assam BJP had expelled 15 leaders, including former deputy speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, from the party for six years for joining the assembly poll fray as Independents after being denied tickets.

The BJP is contesting in 92 of the 126 assembly constituencies, leaving the rest to its allies - the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

The first phase of the Assam assembly election was held on Saturday. The state will have polling in two more phases on April 1 and 6.

