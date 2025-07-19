Mandsaur (MP), July 19 (PTI) A 45-year-old BJP functionary was found murdered at his home in a village in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Police have formed multiple teams to crack the case, a senior officer said, adding that some suspects are being questioned.

Also Read | Prayagraj Road Accident: Speeding Car Runs Over Women Sleeping Under Flyover in Uttar Pradesh, 1 Dead, 2 Injured.

"Shyamlal Dhakad was found lying in a pool of blood inside a room on the first floor of his home in Hingoria Bada village on Friday morning," Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand told PTI.

He was the vice-president of the BJP's Budha (area) Mandal unit.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Varanasi: Police Bust Prostitution Ring Operated Through Facebook and WhatsApp, Spa Owner Among 5 Arrested.

The police officer stated that Dhakad retired to his room on Thursday night. When his family members went to wake him up on Friday morning, they spotted his body with multiple wounds, prima facie caused by sharp weapons.

He said teams comprising Sub-Divisional Officers of Police (SDOPs) and inspectors from four police stations are working on the case. "We have found some leads and questioned suspects. We are investigating the case from all angles", he added.

The village falls under the Malhargarh assembly constituency, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Deora.

Reacting to the incident, Deora stated on social media that he had spoken to the superintendent of police and demanded swift action.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has expressed shock over what he termed as a "sensational crime".

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)