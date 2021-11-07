New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh is expected to hold a meeting with the participants of the National Executive meeting currently underway in the NDMC Convention Centre of New Delhi.

Sources say that Santosh will hold the meet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. PM Modi will address the meet at the end of the session today.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Conversion Racket: ATS Arrests Umar Gautam’s Son Abdullah For Allegedly Running Religious Conversion Syndicate.

The agenda of the meeting will be upcoming assembly elections expected next year, the source added.

The seven states slated to go for assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Also Read | Punjab Cabinet Approves 50% Reduction in Interest on Amount of Enhancement Recoverable from Allottees of Improvement Trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are attending the party's national executive meeting. The discussion is expected to be on the election strategy in seven states that will go to polls next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)