New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Slamming the Centre for denying permission to Congress to hold its "Satyagraha march" in the national capital, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has imposed an "undeclared emergency" in the entire central Delhi area.

Addressing a press conference here he said, "We will hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We are the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that the Modi government is shaken by Congress."

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela to Be Organized Across 200 Locations Across … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Huge police deployment was seen outside the Enforcement Directorate office on this morning with some Congress workers getting detained outside party headquarters.

"Modi government has imposed an undeclared emergency in the entire central Delhi area. thousands of barricades have come up. Thousands of Congress workers have been arrested since last night. Congress will continue raising the issues of people. National Herald is a heritage of the country. We are determined to protect the national heritage. We will continue raising voice against inflation and unemployment. We will expose the government," Surjewala told mediapersons.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Cyber Thugs Dupe Bank Manager, College Advisor of Rs 1,42,000 in Lucknow.

He said the Centre cannot suppress the movement of Congress.

"Satya ka Sangram will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even the British could not suppress the voice of Congress during the freedom struggle, then how can this ruling government?" Surjewala told ANI.

The party had earlier announced that it has planned a march from party headquarters to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office and will hold 'satyagrahas' outside the ED offices in states in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

According to sources, Congress MPs, and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members have also been asked to be present in Delhi on Monday for the rally.

Delhi Police, however, had denied permission to a Congress rally. The Delhi police cited law and order behind the denial of the permission for the rally.

Police have been deployed outside Rahul Gandhi's residence additional security forces have been also deployed outside the Enforcement Directorate office in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned to join the investigation on June 13. He was earlier summoned to join the investigation but he was out of the country and later he was given a fresh date of June 13 to join the probe.

ED on Friday issued a fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Congress has alleged that it is a "political vendetta" and the case has no grounds for investigation.

The ED also questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

The agency then recorded the statements of both the Congress leaders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL). While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.

The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of the AJL and YIL.

The YIL promoters include Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)