New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The BJP government is planning to celebrate its 100 days in power in Delhi by presenting a report card of its achievements at an event next week, official sources said on Friday.

The BJP formed government in Delhi after 25 years, with Rekha Gupta taking oath as chief minister on February 20 along with her cabinet colleagues in a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramlila Maidan on February 20.

The date and venue of the event are yet to be finalised, they said.

"The chief minister is likely to present the report card on her government's 100 days in Delhi at the event. The event is likely to be held on May 31," said a government source.

The government may also announce some new initiatives at the event, he said.

Chief Minister Gupta will inaugurate 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandir health clinics in 10 districts on May 31, said a source in the Health Department.

The Environment Department will highlight its various achievements and initiatives in the last 100 days and launch a mega pollution action plan to improve the quality of air and Yamuna water in Delhi, said an official of the department.

The Finance Department of the Delhi government, in its achievements, has listed tabling in the Assembly of the pending CAG reports on the performance of the previous AAP government.

The Education Department officials said they are planning to release the pending Rs 19 crore scholarships of 1,800 students to mark the occasion.

In its first cabinet meeting, the Rekha Gupta government approved the proposal to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi. Later, it also announced registration under 'Vay Vandana' scheme for health cover of Rs 10 lakh for those aged 70 years and above.

While presenting her maiden budget in the Assembly in March, the chief minister allocated Rs 5,100 crore for a monthly payment of Rs 2,500 to eligible women in Delhi under the BJP's poll promise.

The BJP government also presented Delhi's largest budget so far, worth Rs 1 lakh crore for 2025-26.

The Delhi cabinet on April 29 approved a Bill to check malpractice related to fees charged by private schools in Delhi. The Bill is yet to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly.

The Transport Department of the government last month launched 400 small-sized buses to improve last mile connectivity in various parts of the city.

Gupta last month also flagged off a fleet of 1,111 GPS-enabled tankers to boost water supply in areas like slums and unauthorised colonies lacking pipeline networks.

The BJP came to power ending Aam Aadmi Party's decade-long rule in Delhi, winning 48 of 70 Assembly constituencies, in the elections held in February this year.

