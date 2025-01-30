Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday hit out at the BJP government in the state, accusing it of failing to deliver any welfare schemes during its one year in power.

Dotasra said that the BJP government did not introduce any new public welfare initiatives but instead created confusion, weakened Panchayati Raj institutions and undermined municipal bodies.

"It's been over a year of the BJP government in the state, and they have failed to deliver any public welfare scheme. They haven't launched a single welfare scheme for the public. Their only focus seems to be spreading confusion, insulting Congress leaders, and weakening democratic institutions," Dotasra told reporters today.

He alleged that the BJP does not adhere to the principles of Mahatma Gandhi but instead supports the ideology of Nathuram Godse.

"These people don't follow Mahatma Gandhi's ideology; they follow Nathuram Godse's ideology," he said.

Dotasra criticised the BJP for how it treats its senior leaders, particularly Vasundhara Raje and Kirori Lal Meena. He claimed that the party does not respect them and has sidelined them by dividing their ministerial roles.

Despite Raje serving twice as chief minister, he argued that the BJP fails to acknowledge her contributions. Respect in the BJP is only given to those on a preferred list, he claimed.

He added that Congress, in contrast, respects senior BJP leaders like Rajendra Rathore, Kirori Lal Meena and Vasundhara Raje.

Dotasra also blamed the government's mismanagement for the stampede at the Mahakumbh, criticising BJP leaders for being more focused on taking selfies and making reels than ensuring proper arrangements.

He said that the disruption caused by VIP protocols, including ministers and the chief minister, worsened the situation. He stressed that the Mahakumbh is a matter of faith and pride and the government's failure led to the tragic loss of lives.

