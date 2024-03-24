Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin held a roadshow in support of DMK candidate Thanga Tamil Selvan in Tamil Nadu's Theni on Sunday.

"Thangathamilselvan is contesting on behalf of DMK in the coming parliamentary elections. So vote for him to make him win," Udhayanidhi, who is also the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin said, addressing people gathered at the roadshow.

In an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly infringing on their "language rights," the DMK leader said, "How many times did PM Modi come to Tamil Nadu in these ten years? Whenever he comes, he talks about Tamil pride and Thirukkural. But they have taken away our language rights."

"However, through the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Pudumai Ben program, girls studying in college are given a thousand rupees per month so that more girls come to study in colleges," Stalin added.

Hitting out at the AIADMK for introducing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in the state, Stalin blamed the opposition party for the students who have died by suicide in the state allegedly fearing the NEET.

"Until Jayalalitha was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, NEET was not allowed to enter Tamil Nadu. After Jayalalitha's death, the slave crowd (referring to the Palaniswami government) allowed NEET examination out of fear of BJP. As a result, the student Anita committed suicide. Following this, till now 22 students have died by suicide due to fear of NEET exam. Is it suicide? No. It is murder by the AIADMK and BJP. But now they are acting that there is no alliance between them," Stalin said.

In an attack at the BJP over gas prices, Stalin promised that cooking gas will be available at Rs 500 per cylinder if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

"In 2014, the price of gas was Rs 400 but now it is selling at Rs 1100. Now BJP has reduced the price of gas by Rs 100 ahead of the election. Stalin has promised that if the INDIA bloc wins, cooking gas will be available at Rs 500 and petrol will be sold at Rs 75 per litre. Not only that, all toll booths on the highway will be removed," Stalin said. (ANI)

