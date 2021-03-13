New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): A meeting was held at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda's residence in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the strategy and finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly election for two states--Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and Union Territory Puducherry.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the meeting which continued till late 1:00 am on Saturday.

BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh was also present in the meeting which started at 7:30 pm and where the leaders discussed the party's strategy for the polls.

Kerala BJP Co-Incharge, CN Ashwath Narayan said it was a preliminary meeting to discuss the final candidates for Assembly polls

"The election committee will finalise the names tomorrow," he added.

Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan said "All names of the candidates will be announced tomorrow by the parliamentary committee after the meeting."

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6. Counting of votes for all four states and one Union Territory will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)