New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): With less than a week to go for the Vice-Presidential election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a letter to all its Members of Parliament (MPs), directing them to reach Delhi by September 6.

Voting for the Vice-President will take place on September 9.

BJP national president JP Nadda has invited all party MPs for a dinner at his residence on September 6 at 7 pm. On September 7, the MPs have been instructed to attend a party workshop scheduled from 9 am till late evening.

The workshop will continue on September 8 from 3 pm to 6 pm at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex. Later that evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at his residence.

On September 9, members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will cast their votes to elect the next Vice-President of India. (ANI)

