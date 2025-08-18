New Delhi, August 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued a three-line whip to its MPs for the upcoming election to the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBC), asking all Rajya Sabha members of the committee to be present on August 19 (Tuesday) and vote according to the preferences indicated. "All members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively cast their vote on Tuesday, the 19th August, in favour of the candidates as per the preferences indicated in the sample ballot paper to be given to them by the staff sitting outside room no 63, Samvidhan Sadan," read a notice by BJP's chief whip in RS, Laxmikant Bajpai.

The voting for the committee will take place from 11 AM to 2 PM on August 19, in Samvidhan Sadhan. The Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of OBCs focuses upliftment of the community, examine the measures taken by the government to secure representation of OBCs in various job posts, report to the Parliament on the action taken by the government, and to consider reports submitted by the National Commission for Backward Classes under Article 338B of the Constitution. BJP Issues 3-Line Whip Mandating Lok Sabha MPs' Presence for Crucial Legislative Session on April 2, 2025.

The committee consists of 30 members in total, 20 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha. First constituted in 2011, the committee has been annually reconstituted, except for in 2020-21. The committee currently functions under the chairmanship of Ganesh Singh. Other members of the committee including Manickam Tagore, Vijay Baghel, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kota Srinvasa Poojary, V Sivadasan, Ashok Singh, C Ve Shanmugam, among others.

Recently, the committee had a sitting on August 7, to discuss the Consideration and Adoption of the Draft Reports on action taken by the Government on the Observations/ Recommendations of the Committee, including the sixth report of the committee on implementation of various schemes for welfare of OBCs, under the ministry of social justice and empowerment. BJP Issues Three-Line Whip to All Its MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha To Be Present in Parliament on February 10.

The commtttee is also set to meet on August 20 to discuss the evidence given by representatives of Railway Board on the subject of 'Measures undertaken to secure representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in Railway Zones, PSUs and other organisations.' On March, the committee also submitted a report on measures undertaken to secure representation of OBCs in employment in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

