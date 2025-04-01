The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all of its Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs), directing them to be present in Parliament on Wednesday, 2nd April 2025, for a crucial legislative session. In the official notice, the party has emphasised that several significant legislative matters are scheduled for discussion and passage. All BJP MPs are urged to remain in the House throughout the day and fully support the Government's position on these matters. Haridwar Shocker: Female BJP Leader Gets Caught With Married Man, Gets Thrashed; Video Goes Viral.

BJP Issues 3-Line Whip Mandating Lok Sabha MPs' Presence

