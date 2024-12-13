New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday issued a 'three-line whip' for all its Rajya Sabha members of Parliament, urging them to be present in the Upper House on December 16 and 17 during the scheduled debate on the Constitution of India.

"All BJP Members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that special discussion on the 75th Anniversary of adoption of the Constitution of India will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the 16th December and Tuesday, the 17th December 2024," an official statement of the BJP read.

"All Members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout on both days i.e. Monday, the 16th December and Tuesday, the 17th December 2024 and support the Government's stand. To All BJP Members of Rajya Sabha," the statement of the BJP read.

Speaking about the debate, BJP RS MP Dinesh Sharma said, "The Indian Constitution is very strong and robust. If it had been followed to the letter, the feelings of communalism, separatism, casteism that exist today would not have flourished... Congress made so many changes in the Constitution... The Constitution inspires everyone..."

A special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution is being held in Lok Sabha on Friday and Saturday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiating the debate.

"We the people of India adopted the Constitution on 26 November 1949...I heartily congratulate this House and all the citizens of the country on the occasion of completion of 75 years of adoption of the Constitution... I can say that our Constitution paves the way for nation building by touching all aspects of social, economic, political and cultural life," the Defence Minister said as he initiated the debate in the lower house.

The two-day debate began at 12 noon on Friday. Over 12 leaders from the BJP are expected to take part in the debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the discussion on December 14 evening. According to the sources, Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the debate in the Rajya Sabha on December 16.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

