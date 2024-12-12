New Delhi, December 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party have issued a 'three line whip' notice for all its Lok Sabha members of parliament (MPs), to be present in the lower house on December 13 and 14 during the scheduled debate on the Constitution of India.

"All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the 13th of December and Saturday, the 14th of December 2024. All members of the BJP in Lok Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout both days i.e. Friday, the 13th of December and Saturday, the 1of 4th of December 2024 and support the Government's stand," the official statement of the BJP said. PM Narendra Modi Led-Union Cabinet Clears ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill To Streamline Electoral Process, Likely To Be Tabled in Ongoing Parliament Winter Session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the debate on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, December 14, sources said. According to the sources, Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the debate in the Rajya Sabha on December 16. Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Opposition wants the House to run and have a debate on the Constitution on December 13 as agreed upon.

"I held a meeting with the Speaker. I told him that derogatory comments against me should be expunged. The Speaker said that he would look into it...Our aim is that the House must run and discussion should happen in the House. No matter what they say about me, we want that there should be a debate on 13th December," Rahul Gandhi told reporters. He said that the BJP did not want a discussion on the allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani. Parliament Winter Session 2024: Amid Ruckus, Rajya Sabha Adjourned for Day.

"They don't want a discussion on Adani. In the end, we will not leave this. They will keep levelling allegations on us but the House must function," he said. The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

