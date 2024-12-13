The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, instructing them to be present in the House on December 16 and 17 for a special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. The whip, issued on December 13, urges all BJP members to attend the sessions and support the government's position on the matter. The discussion will highlight the milestone of India's constitutional adoption. MPs have been asked to remain present throughout both days of the debate, ensuring their participation in the critical session. Congress, BJP Issue 3-Line Whip to Their Lok Sabha MPs To Be Present in Parliament on December 13, 14 During Scheduled Debate on Constitution of India.

