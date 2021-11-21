Kozhikode, Nov 21 (PTI) The BJP Kerala unit will approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a probe by a central agency into the recent killing of a RSS worker in the state, its chief K Surendran said on Sunday.

Surendran alleged that the police was helping the culprits in the case and sought an NIA probe.

Speaking to reporters here, he said it is unbelievable the police don't even have any clue about the culprits even a week after the murder.

"We suspect that the police are helping the culprits. We will strengthen our protest seeking an NIA probe into the incident. Our concerns will be shared with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the coming days we will seek a probe by a central agency. It's evident from this crime that there is a terrorist connection in this incident," Surendran said.

A Sanjith, an RSS worker was hacked to death in Palakkad district on November 15.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of PFI, were behind the broad daylight murder of Sanjith.

The 27-year old Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife when he was taking her to her place of work in Mambaram in Palakkad on Monday morning, police had said.

