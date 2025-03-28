New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced protests by a group of people at Oxford University's Kellogg College in London on Thursday, where she was questioned regarding the RG Kar College case and post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya shared a video where he claimed that the people seen in the video that people purportedly belonging to the Bengali Hindus community had confronted CM Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College in London.

"Bengali Hindus confront West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College in London, raising angry slogans calling her out for the rape and murder of the lady doctor at RG Kar, crimes against women in Sandeshkhali, the genocide of Hindus, and widespread corruption," Amit Malviya posted on X.

The BJP leader further called Mamata Banerjee a "disgrace" to West Bengal.

"Just a few posters that were held up to Mamata Banerjee... She is a disgrace to West Bengal. The Hindu Bengali diaspora wants her out as the Chief Minister for destroying Bengal's legacy and putting them through such ignominy," he added.

The Video posted by the BJP showed the West Bengal CM facing several interruptions during which someone in the audience raised a question about the Hindus in Bengal.

"I am for all, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians," Banerjee responded, which was followed by "Go back" slogans from a section of the audience.

The Chief Minister addressed one of the protesters as "brother" and said, "Please remember this... and don't do politics. It's very easy to do politics here and create negative narratives."

In a video from the interaction posted by the Trinamool Congress, the Chief Minister then responded to the protestors saying, "You encourage me, Please smile with a hope that Didi will come every time, Didi don't get bothered, Didi don't bother anybody, Didi walk just like a Royal Bengal Tiger and if you can catch me me."

Posting the video, Trinamool Congress said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) doesn't flinch. She doesn't falter. The more you heckle, the fiercer she roars. Mamata Banerjee is a Royal Bengal Tiger!"

In a statement the Students Federation of India in the UK (SFI UK) took responsibility for the protests say, "SFI-UK held a demonstration in Kellogg College, Oxford against Mamata Banerjee's speech. We opposed her blatant lies by asking her for evidence of the social development she claims to pioneer. Instead of allowing us to peacefully express our opinions, the police were called...In support of the students and working masses of West Bengal, SFI-UK raised its voice in opposition to Mamata Banerjee and the TMC's corrupt, undemocratic rule."

BJP leader Amit Malviya also posted another video from the interaction in which Mamata Banerjee was seen engaged a conversation on 'Social Development - Girl, Child and Women Empowerment in West Bengal' at Kellogg College, University of Oxford, during which she disagreed with the claim that India will become the world's first economy by 2060.

"India has already overtaken the UK; we are now the 6th largest economy, and India is the fifth largest economy. Soon, it will be the third largest economy in the world. By 2060, it is predicted that it will be the first economy in the world," the host of the discussion remarked, to which Mamata Banerjee said, "I will differ that."

In his post Amit Malviya said that the West Bengal Chief Minister has a problem with India becoming the world's largest economy.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a problem with India becoming the world's largest economy... This is truly shameful. She is a disgrace to the constitutional office she holds. Who behaves like this on foreign soil?" Malviya posted on X.(ANI)

