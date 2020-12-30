Jalna/Aurangabad/Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday demanded resignation of Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh alleging "failure of law and order" in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Bawankule alleged that an NCP functionary accused in a rape case has been "protected" by Deshmukh and not arrested by the police.

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesman Mahesh Tapase told reporters in Mumbai that BJP was trying to "malign" the image of the concerned functionary.

"Aurangabad Police have booked him for raping a teacher, but as the state home minister is protecting the accused, he is yet to be arrested," Bawankule said, adding that Deshmukh should resign as he has no "moral right" to continue.

He also demanded that the NCP functionary be arrested and the case tried in a fast track case.

Bawankule also questioned "silence" of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over the rape case against the NCP functionary.

"When the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Sanjay Raut's wife, he raised a hue and cry. Why is he keeping mum on this rape case," the former minister asked.

Tapase said the concerned functionary told the police that he was ready to undergo Narco-analysis against the baseless allegation.

"Youths in Maharashtra are getting attracted to the NCP and are playing a key role in the expansion of the party. A new leadership from a minority community is emerging, but some people cannot tolerate this," he claimed.

Meanwhile, activists of BJP Yuva Morcha staged protests demanding arrest of the NCP functionary in Jalna and in Kranti Chowk in Aurangabad in Marathwada region.

