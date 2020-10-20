Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against BJP leader Dinesh Bhawsar for alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines on October 19 in Sanwer tehsil.

According to officials, Indore Police registered the case after he was seen flouting the guidelines during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's roadshow on October 19 in Sanwer tehsil.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

