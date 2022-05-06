Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): The vice president of the Maharashtra division of BJP, Chitra Wagh on Friday met Independent MP Navneet Rana in Lilavati hospital and inquired about her health.

Independent MP Navneet Rana was released from Byculla Jail on Thursday afternoon and was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a medical check-up.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Man Abuses, Bites On-Duty Cop in Naupada; Arrested.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after they declared that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.

The couple was booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Thanks Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina for Recognising India’s Leadership in Disaster Resilience.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)