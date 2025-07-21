Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): BJP leader Dilip Ghosh is going to observe Shaheed Diwas today at Kharagpur city's Giri Maidan in West Bengal for all the BJP workers who were killed by Trinamool miscreants.

This morning, Ghosh, after performing puja at Kedarnath temple in Khagarpur city, visited the stage and said, "So that today's Shaheed Diwas activities go smoothly, I came to Kedarnath temple on Monday of Shravan month and performed puja."

On TMC's Martyrs' Day rally today, over alleged atrocities against women in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, Paschim Medinipur, stated, "So far, Martyrs' Day was being observed. This time, in 2026, TMC 'Shaheed' ho jayega. This is TMC's final Martyrs' Day."

While TMC workers from across the state gather in Kolkata to mark Martyrs' Day today, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, along with several MPs and MLAs, will lead will lead a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) titled, "Uttar Kanya (Mini-Secretariat) Cholo" which is scheduled to begin from Tinbatti More today in Jalpaiguri's Fulbari.

Ahead of the event, BJYM State President Indranil Khan, along with other party leaders, visited the site on Sunday to review the preparations.

Khan said to ANI, "The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is going to organise a massive protest march in Siliguri on July 21st and is going to culminate with a Grand sabha. It is a protest rally and a protest is against the continued, repeated atrocities and crimes against women in West Bengal under the watch of our CM, Mamata Banerjee."

While speaking about the current incidences of rape cases in Kolkata, he stated, "You know very recently, the TMC student leader is no more a student, but he was illegally employed inside the college by the TMC government, and that guy, that monster, gangraped, brutally gangraped a law student inside the law college and all this happened in less than a year since we lost our sister Abhaya at RG Kar Medical College and this is rising crime against women, be it..Sandeshkhali..be it at Park Street, but if the atrocities like this happen inside a medical college, like it happened last year, or inside the law college, like it happened recently, just imagine the plight of women in the rural hinterland of West Bengal."

The leaders are expected to address the public after the rally. (ANI)

