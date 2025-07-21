Mumbai, July 21: A disturbing incident occurred in Mumbai on July 17, 2025, at around 10 pm, where Mohammad Sohail Khan deliberately unleashed his pet dog on a minor boy, who was playing in a parked auto-rickshaw, according to Mumbai Police. The dog attacked the minor boy, biting him on the chin and hands, causing serious injuries. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.

Khan allegedly set his pet dog loose on minor boy without any provocation, and the dog bit the child repeatedly. Instead of intervening, Khan was seen laughing and enjoying the incident. The boy sustained injuries to his chin and hands and was left mentally traumatized by the ordeal. "On 17th July at around 10:00 PM, the complainant's minor son was playing in a parked rickshaw in the residential area when the accused, Mohammad Sohail Khan -- an acquaintance from the same locality -- deliberately released his brown-coloured pet dog. Due to a lack of control and supervision, the dog bit the child on the chin, causing injury," said Mumbai Police. Pit Bull Mauls Minor Boy in Mumbai’s Mankhurd; Shocking Video Shows Owner Laughing While Dog Attacks Child.

Based on the detailed statement of the complainant, an offence has been registered against Khan under sections 291, 125, 125(a) of IPC (BNS) at Mankhurd Police Station. A notice has been served to the accused under Section 35(3) of BNS. Earlier, on July 10, the Central Government aimed to eliminate Rabies by 2023. According to the study done by he Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)- National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), on Human rabies death and animal bite burden estimates in India, 2022-2023, more than 5000 people die every year due to dog bites.

"Nearly 9.1 million animal bites and 5,726 human rabies deaths due to dog bites are estimated to occur every year in India," states a study done by ICMR-NIE. "80 per cent of the dog bite victims reported taking at least one dose of the vaccination. In order to eliminate dog-mediated rabies by 2023, India must continue to fast-track its action through a focused on health approach," states a study done by ICMR-NIE. 11-year-old Boy Attacked by Pit Bull in Mumbai; Dog Owner Booked.

Pit Bull Attack Video

Shocking Incident in Mankhurd, Mumbai: Sohail Khan allegedly used his pitbull to attack a child in an auto, sparking outrage. pic.twitter.com/ANiVToljFI — Team Hindu United (@TeamHinduUnited) July 20, 2025

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, based on a release issued by the Ministry, mentioned that States/UTs have reported, as per the data reported on the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (Integrated Health Information Platform) portal under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, that 2195122 dog bite cases in India during Jan-Dec'2024.

