Kondagaon, Jul 23 (PTI) A BJP leader from Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district was allegedly cheated of Rs 41.3 lakh by two persons who promised to help him secure the top post in the state's mineral development corporation, police said on Wednesday.

A case of cheating has been registered against two persons, identified as Kajal Joshi, alias Komal Ingule, and Rajiv Soni, at Keshkal police station based on the complaint of Santosh Kataria (64), an official here said.

Kataria, a core group member of the BJP's Kondagaon district unit, has alleged that Soni, a resident of Raipur, had introduced him to Kajal Joshi, according to the FIR. Kataria was earlier the president of the BJP's North Bastar district unit in undivided Madhya Pradesh.

On August 12 last year, Joshi contacted him over mobile phone claiming to be a resident of Nagpur and Delhi and an office-bearer of the BJP and RSS. She also claimed that she had good contacts with Union ministers and the ministers in the Chhattisgarh government, said Kataria in his police complaint filed on July 20.

Joshi offered to help him get appointed as the chairman of the mineral development corporation in return for Rs 3 crore, Kataria said in his complaint.

“I told her I could not arrange such a huge amount immediately, but I could give Rs 20 lakh. On August 20, 2024, I paid Rs 20 lakh in cash to Kajal Joshi in Delhi. On September 19, I transferred Rs 1.3 lakh via WhatsApp using the QR code provided by her. In October 2024, I handed over another Rs 20 lakh in cash to Joshi and Soni at a Hotel in Raipur,” he said.

When his name did not feature in the appointment order for Chhattisgarh corporations and boards, Kataria tried to contact Joshi, but she stopped answering his calls, Kataria told the police.

In his complaint, Kataria said he then reached out to friends in the BJP and learnt that there was no party worker or leader named Kajal Joshi.

The accused have been booked under sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further probe is underway, the official said.

