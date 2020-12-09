Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) BJP leader and former Maharashtra tribal development minister Vishnu Savara (70) died here on Wednesday, a close aide said.

He had been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in the city for lever cirrhosis treatment a few days ago.

Savara is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

Hailing from neighbouring Palghar district, Savara had won assembly elections six times and was inducted as tribal development minister in 2014 in the BJP-led government.

Born on June 1, 1950, Savara worked as an RSS activist after getting a B.Com. degree.

He first represented Wada assembly segment, and the Vikramgad seat in 2014 after delimitation.

His last rites will be performed in Wada tehsil on Thursday, his aide said.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis condoled Savara's death.

He fulfilled several responsibilities in the party and also played an important role in implementing various schemes for tribals as a minister, Fadnavis tweeted.

