Shimla, Aug 5 (PTI) BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of discriminating against people based on their political affiliations while distributing relief in the rain-battered areas.

Asking the government to rise above party politics, the BJP leader said, "Not getting relief for not being affiliated with a particular political party was unfortunate."

"The government must ensure that the victims, irrespective of affiliation to any political party, should get adequate relief," said Thakur, the leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh.

The former chief minister alleged that there have been complaints that persons who did not suffer any loss got relief while the actual victims of rains and floods were deprived of aid.

The practice of distributing relief in cash must stop and all payments be made through direct bank transfer. The financial assistance given by the Union government be distributed in a fair and transparent manner, Thakur said.

Reiterating that the BJP was with the state government and the people of Himachal Pradesh at this juncture, the BJP leader said that he has apprised Union ministers of colossal loss and damage and pleaded with them for instant relief.

State BJP spokesperson Chetan Bragata urged the Himachal Pradesh government to speed up the restoration of roads, especially in the apple-growing areas.

Blocked roads should be opened immediately and alternate routes should be carved out where roads have been destroyed, he said in a statement.

Another BJP spokesperson Mahender Dharmani also expressed concern over the closure of roads and said 500 buses of HRTC are stranded at various places and 1,500 routes are affected, causing great hardship to the people.

