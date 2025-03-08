Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur has strongly criticized the state Congress government over a series of recent issues, including the alleged leak of the Class 12 English paper, utilization of temple funds, and the reduction of the budget session duration.

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board recently postponed the Class 12 English exam after a mix-up led to the question paper being opened on the day of the Class 10 examination. While the board clarified that the paper was not technically leaked, the mishandling led to widespread confusion and stress among students.

Jairam Thakur expressed his deep concern over the incident, blaming the state government for gross mismanagement.

"The fact that a Class 12 paper was opened during a Class 10 examination shows the lack of seriousness in the current government. This has caused immense stress to lakhs of students and their families, especially when the career of Class 12 students is at stake," he said.

He further emphasized that such incidents reflect the declining state of education in Himachal Pradesh under the current government.

"This government has failed to perform in every sector, and now it has come down to jeopardizing the future of students. Imagine the mental agony these children and their parents are going through. It is highly unfortunate," Thakur added.

The LoP demanded that the government take immediate corrective measures and announce a new exam date without further delay.

Responding to the state government's recent notification to utilize temple trust funds for government schemes, Jairam Thakur expressed strong opposition. The Deputy Chief Minister had stated that the temple funds could be used for developmental purposes, sparking a major political debate.

"The Deputy Chief Minister seems unaware that the notification allowing temple funds for government use was issued by their own department. If he disagrees with it, he should resign on moral grounds." He further alleged that the government's intentions toward temple funds had always been suspicious.

"When our government was in power, we never misused temple funds. We only utilized a limited 15% of the funds strictly for the welfare of cows and for temple administration. Now, they are eyeing the temple's gold and silver. This is unacceptable," he remarked. Thakur warned that diverting temple funds could lead to severe backlash from devotees and the public.

The former CM also criticized the Deputy Chief Minister for suggesting that the BJP government had used temple funds for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"It is shameful to politicize the contributions made for the Ram Temple. Every devotee, including those from Himachal Pradesh, willingly contributed to this divine cause. Using temple funds for the temple's construction is a noble act, not a crime," Thakur said.

On the upcoming budget session scheduled to begin on March 10, Jairam Thakur criticized the government for intentionally reducing the session duration to avoid discussions on critical issues.

"The government is deliberately shortening the budget session to evade discussions on crucial topics like the deteriorating health infrastructure, rising drug abuse, corruption, and the poor condition of the education system. This is highly undemocratic," he said.

The BJP leader pointed out that the delay in salaries for outsourced employees and pension payments for senior citizens and differently-abled individuals are alarming concerns that the government is unwilling to address.

"Six months' pension has not been disbursed to the elderly, disabled individuals, and widows. Employees are struggling without salaries, and the government has diverted central funds meant for development into paying salaries and pensions. This level of mismanagement is unprecedented," Thakur alleged.

Amid his criticism of the government, Jairam Thakur also took a moment to extend his wishes on International Women's Day. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in empowering women and highlighted various initiatives launched during the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

"Our government introduced schemes like the Grahini Suvidha Yojana, provided 50% fare concession in buses for women, and started marriage assistance for daughters of poor families. We always prioritized women's empowerment, and I am proud of our contributions," Thakur said.

He also acknowledged the recent Women's Reservation Bill passed in Parliament under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, ensuring 33% reservation for women in legislatures.

"This historic decision will pave the way for greater participation of women in decision-making processes," Thakur remarked.

Jairam Thakur also expressed his gratitude to Union Health Minister and BJP National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, for his recent two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh. Nadda inaugurated several major health infrastructure projects, including a PET scan facility, Amrit Pharmacy, and a viral research lab at AIIMS Bilaspur.

"JP Nadda contribution to the health sector in Himachal is commendable. The new PET scan and other facilities will reduce the burden on patients who previously had to travel to Delhi or Chandigarh. This is a significant milestone in improving healthcare in our state," Thakur noted.

Jairam Thakur reiterated his demand for accountability from the government, urging them to act responsibly and address the concerns of students, devotees, and the general public. (ANI)

