New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): In a vieled attack on Aam Admi Party-led Punjab government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RP Singh on Saturday alleged that Punjab Police arrested BJP leader Tajinder Bagga out of "political vendetta".

After BJP leader Tejasvi Surya announced that Punjab High Court in a midnight hearing directed the state police not to take any coercive action against Bagga until the next date of hearing, Singh congratulated Bagga.

While talking to ANI, Singh said, "Punjab Police was put against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Only because of political vendetta. They are repeatedly taking action against some people. We will fight against this and will ensure that the truth will win."

"This is a big slap to those who believe that they can run the county with an ideology of anarchy. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should understand that the nation runs on Baba Sahab Ambedkar's Constitution and not by Kejriwal's whims and fancies," he added while talking about Punjab High court's directions.

Further, he alleged that the whole law and order situation is falling apart in Punjab, people are getting murdered every day and Pro-Khalistani ideology is on the rise, no one is concerned about that.

"Just because of the political vendetta, they are taking such actions against Tajinder Bagga, Congress leader Alka Lamba, AAP leader Kumar Vishwas and more," he further alleged.

"If they continue to do so, we will keep on fighting them. I congratulate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for getting bail," he further stated.

Earlier on Saturday midnight, Punjab High Court held a hearing and directed the state police not to take any coercive action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Bagga until the next date of hearing, South Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya had said.

Taking to Twitter, Surya had expressed his exhilaration and said one more victory for justice and rule of law.

Earlier on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday, Bagga reached his residence in Delhi, after he was detained by Punjab Police in the national capital, a day before.

After this, he claimed that the Punjab police had barged into his home in large numbers and arrested him "as they do it with a terrorist".

Earlier in April, Bagga had claimed that the Punjab police officials reached his home while he was in Lucknow to arrest him without informing the Delhi police.

Bagga said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered an FIR based against him on the basis of a "trimmed" video from his remarks on a television show where he had sought an apology from Kejriwal for his speech on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits in the Delhi Assembly in March.

Bagga also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "illegally" detaining him and said that his detention is an attempt to give a message that whosoever speaks against the AAP supremo would be termed the "biggest terrorist" and not spared. (ANI)

