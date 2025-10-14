Patna (Bihar) [India], October 14 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjiv Chaurasia expressed his gratitude to the party leadership on Tuesday after being awarded the ticket from the Digha seat for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjiv Chaurasia said, "I thank the central leadership, state leadership and both Deputy CMs, Vinod Tawde and Dharmendra Pradhan. I especially thank the people of Digha. As the NDA candidate, the party has given me the chance to serve the people for the third time. I am emotional right now..."

Supporters of the BJP leader celebrated after he received the ticket, marking the start of his campaign for a third term in the Bihar Assembly.

Sanjiv Chaurasia won from the Digha seat in 2015 and was re-elected in 2020. He will be contesting in the Bihar Assembly Election from the Digha seat for the third time.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the Bihar elections. BJP and JDU will contest on 101 seats each, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on 29 seats, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha on 6-6 seats each.

Earlier, BJP leader and state minister Nitin Nabin was announced as the party candidate from Bankipur on Tuesday. He dismissed rumours of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being upset, attributing them to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's politics of bargaining.

Speaking with ANI, he claimed that the NDA alliance, comprising five parties, will triumph over corruption.

"For politics of bargaining, Lalu Yadav ji floated such information in the market. Because he was unable to bargain with Congress, he did this. NDA alliance of five Pandavas - Nitish Kumar, PM Modi, Chirag, Majhi ji, Upendra Kushwaha will end corrupt Kauravas," said Nabin.

He described the NDA alliance as a group of "Pandavas" set to put an end to the "corrupt Kauravas," in an apparent reference to the Mahagathbandhan amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations.

He further expressed gratitude to the BJP for awarding him the ticket from Bankipur in the upcoming Bihar Assembly election and thanked the party's central and state leadership for having faith in him, as well as the people of Bankipur for their support.

Nabin highlighted that various issues, including road connectivity in Bankipur, are being resolved.

"I want to thank the party's central and state leadership for having faith in me. I also express my gratitude to the people of Bankipur. There are many issues, including road connectivity in Bankipur, which are getting resolved."

The polling for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, with the counting set for November 14.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.The Central Election Committee approved Mangal Pandey for Siwan, Tarkishore Prasad for Katihar, Ramkripal Yadav for Danapur, Nitin Nabin for Bankipur, Renu Devi for Bettiah, Prem Kumar for Gaya Town, Shreyasi Singh for Jamui, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Deputy Chief Minister, for Lakhisarai, and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary for Tarapur for the Bihar Assembly elections, among others.

On Sunday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar elections, with the BJP and JDU to contest on 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) on 29 seats, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha on six seats, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats. (ANI)

