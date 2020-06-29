East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], June 29 (ANI): BJP's East Midnapore district secretary Pabitra Das suffered bullet injuries on Sunday during an alleged attack on villagers in his area.

He was later taken to Tamluk Hospital.

Das alleged, "At the behest of TMC MLA of Khejuri constituency and TMC Block President some armed goons attacked our village."

BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha said, "There is nexus between police and TMC goons, I demand investigation and action against accused TMC goons and police officers." (ANI)

