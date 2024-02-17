New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Amid the ongoing two-day national convention at Bharat Mandapam, on Saturday, various leaders from the party have arrived reflecting an atmosphere of confidence and enthusiasm on the highly anticipated event.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary expressing optimism, stated, "It is natural, India is excelling and under the leadership of PM Modi, India will always move forward."

Chaudhary also commented on recent political developments during the 'Bharat jodo nanya yatra' in Bihar.

"Two robbers were roaming in Bihar yesterday. Rahul Gandhi, the one who looted the country and Tejashwi Yadav, the one who looted Bihar were seen together," Samrat Chaudhary said.

Party MP Rama Devi shared her excitement about the convention, stating the atmosphere is filled with enthusiasm.

"At the BJP's national convention, the atmosphere is filled with enthusiasm, and people from all states are excited to participate in this grand event. The heart of every Indian is full; it feels like heaven, a spectacle never witnessed before. We hope for its continuation," MP Rama Devi said.

She further commented on the recent Bharat Jodo Yatra, which took place in Bihar.

"Rahul Gandhi is not on any Nyay Yatra; he's merely flaunting his t-shirt. Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav will fade away. No one will bother to ask him. Understand that it's over," MP Rama Devi said.

Member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Rivaba Jadeja, expressed confidence in winning all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat with a margin exceeding 5 lakh votes, citing Prime Minister Modi as a role model.

"We are witnessing a highly enthusiastic and energetic environment. This is my first experience, and it will be a crucial and enlightening session for young public representatives. Speaking specifically about Gujarat, our Prime Minister Modi Ji has always been seen as a role model for the state. This time, we are confident of winning all 26 Lok Sabha seats with a margin exceeding 5 lakh votes. And, without a doubt, Modi Ji's slogan for this time, 'Is bar 400 ke paar,' will surely come true," Rivaba Jadeja said.

BJP leader and MoS Health Bharati Pravin Pawar highlighted the government's emphasis on women's security saying, " In the last 10 years, under the leadership of PM Modi, emphasis has been on women's security. The Central government is watching the situation in West Bengal."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Saturday to attend a two-day national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

BJP national president JP Nadda welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival. PM Modi then visited an exhibition held at the Bharat Mandapam.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders arrived earlier on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam to attend the convention.

A meeting of the party's national office-bearers will be held, followed by the hoisting of the party flag by National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to inaugurate the national convention.

Later, JP Nadda and PM Modi will address the party members at the convention.

As per party sources, two proposals are likely to be presented during the meeting. The first proposal will focus on political issues, particularly emphasising Modi's vision of a developed India, while the second proposal is likely to be a gratitude note towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

