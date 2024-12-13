New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) A delegation of BJP leaders met the Election Commission officials on Friday and submitted evidence of 5,000 pages of fake votes of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living in Delhi allegedly at the behest of the Aam Aadmi Party.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the BJP's allegation.

Also Read | IndiGo Passengers Stranded at Istanbul Airport After Long Flight Delays, Airline Apologises for Inconvenience.

Earlier this week, the AAP leaders led by party convener Arvind Kejriwal met the election commissioners and alleged that the BJP was trying to get thousands of votes deleted ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva talking to reporters after the meeting said that there was more evidence with the party regarding fake votes of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis illegally staying in Delhi and claimed such votes numbered in lakhs.

Also Read | BPSC 70th Prelims Exam 2024: Rumours of Question Paper Leak Erupts During BPSC Exam, Commission Calls It 'Conspiracy', Vows Action.

"Our party booth level agents have uncovered a disturbing pattern regarding illegal immigrants who have been, through the devious machinations, included in the electoral rolls of NCT of Delhi over the past 10 years," said a representation submitted by the Delhi BJP delegation to the Election Commission (EC).

A very "sizeable number of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi" masquerading as Bengali speaking migrants from West Bengal are registered as voters, the BJP claimed.

This situation is particularly alarming. The fact nevertheless remains that most of these are illegal immigrants and thus not being citizens of India are not entitled to be registered as voters, the party said.

The delegation led by Sachdeva included BJP leader Om Pathak, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and party's state general secretary Vishnu Mittal among others.

"The AAP is engaged in appeasement and sheltering of illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis by sheltering them in Delhi. I want to warn that the BJP will not let any Rohingya or Bangladeshi to cast vote in the elections," Sachdeva said.

Showing a page of "evidence" submitted to the Election Commission, Sachdeva said that in Janakpur, a man having same name, father's name and address, was mentioned four times in the voters list.

"We have more such evidence besides the 5,000 pages submitted today. Such fake voter numbers run into lakhs," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Swaraj said voting is the right of every Indian citizen and alleged that the AAP was snatching this right from the people of Delhi and giving it to the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis illegally staying in the city.

The BJP is fighting for rights of the people of Delhi and ensure that those who are not citizens of the country do not get to cast votes in the elections, said Malhotra. PTI VIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)