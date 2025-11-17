Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP leaders Ravinder Raina and Sunil Sharma on Monday met the injured from the Nowgam Police Station blast at a hospital here.

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, said that the Centre stands with the families of the victims and will provide all possible assistance.

"Yesterday, we visited the homes of the victims in Srinagar and Budgam and met with their families. The message from the Government of India was that the entire country stands with these families. The responsibility of these families is India's responsibility, and it will receive full attention. Today, we have met with the injured at the hospital. They are quite satisfied with the treatment," Sharma told reporters.

After meeting the injured, BJP leader Ravinder Raina said that most of the injured are now recovering speedily. He added that the Lieutenant Governor and the DGP have also ordered an inquiry into this matter.

Raina said, "The entire country salutes those who lost their lives in the Nowgam Police Station incident. At the same time, 32 of our soldiers were injured and are receiving treatment. Most of the injured are now recovering from the shock, and this is the most difficult time. They are recovering speedily. The PM and the Home Minister have all expressed their deepest condolences. The Lieutenant Governor and the DGP have also ordered an inquiry into this matter."

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ruled out any terrorist involvement in the Nowgam Police Station blast, stating that preliminary inputs indicate it was an accident that occurred during sample-collection work. He said a probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Meanwhile, the area surrounding Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar has been sealed off by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams and security forces, as an investigation is underway following the blast.

On Friday, an accidental explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station late at night left nine personnel dead and 32 others injured and caused extensive damage to the nearby building. (ANI)

