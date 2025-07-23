Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 23 (ANI): Allegedl accused in the Varnika Kundu 2017 stalking case, Vikas Barala, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has been appointed as the Assistant Advocate General (AG) in Haryana on Wednesday.

Barala's appointment was announced along with more than 80 other appointments for the post of Deputy AG, Additional AG and other Assistant AGs.

Also Read | India Officially Extends Closure of Airspace to Pakistani Aircrafts Till August 23: Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol.

Vikas Barala is the son of Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP and former Haryana chief of the party, Subhash Barala. Vikas Barala has been accused of allegedly stalking and attempting to kidnap senior IAS officer's daughter Varnika Kundu in 2017. Barala was granted bail on January 11, 2018 and the trial has been inconclusive till today. The trial in the case is continuing and according to reports the next date of hearing in the case is August 2.

Subhash Barala has been a member of Rajya Sabha representing Haryana since 2024. He was also the president of the Haryana BJP from 2014-2020.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad, Lokmanya Tilak on Birth Anniversary, Hails Their Valour.

The incident, which took place on August 4, 2017, created a ruckus across the country, when Kundu accused Vikas and his friend of following her car in the middle of the night in Chandigarh.

The two men were then arrested on the basis of her complaint but were released on bail, as they were booked under bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused were arrested again on August 9, 2017, under sections 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 511 (attempt to commit punishable offence) of the Indian Penal Code

The Chandigarh court on October 13, 2017 had framed charges on Barala on charges of stalking and attempting to kidnap the senior IAS officer's daughter. (IPC). In January 2018, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to Vikas Barala.

Speaking after being release on bail, Vikas had claimed innocence, "When you know you are innocent, and have not done anything wrong, you do not fear anything. My unflinching faith in God and concern for my family's honour saw me through the five months I spent in custody." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)