New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Concerned over the steep increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anil Jain and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, on Saturday visited several corporation-run vaccination centres to assess the situation.

The BJP leaders, during their visit to COVID centres in UPHC Tughlaqabad, UPHC Mehrauli and UPHC Daryaganj, interacted with the health workers and people who had come for the vaccination to know if there were any shortcomings in the process.

Here, they also urged their party workers to help register more and more people for the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19.

"We are personally visiting vaccination centres in the city's corporations hospitals so that common man does not face any problems. Increasing cases of corona may be a matter of concern, but one need not worry as our hospitals are fully geared up for this," Dr Jain said.

"At the same time, our party workers are going door-to-door to convince and bring out more people for vaccination" said Dr Jain, who is also the national observer for the ongoing coronavirus vaccination drive across the country.

The city recorded 3,567 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while 10 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,060, according to the Delhi Health Fepartment.

The national capital had reported 3,594 cases on Friday, its highest this year.

Gupta, who also visited the vaccination centres, blamed the "lackluster attitude" of the Delhi government for the increase in the number of coronavirus cases and said it is time that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took all possible measures to contain the spread of the virus and control the situation from "getting worse".

"Rather than throwing the ball in the court of the central government, the state government should now do all that is possible, including intensifying the vaccination campaign and putting its own health system in order. The Kejriwal government now must come out of deep slumber and control the situation from getting worse," said the Delhi BJP president.

He also urged the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) leaders to launch a week-long vaccination drive in South Delhi only for journalists, and gave permission for reserving a ward at the Daryaganj vaccination centre for journalists.

BJP's state general secretary Harsh Malhotra, SDMC Mayor Anamika Mithlesh and Leader of the House in SDMC Narender Chawla were among the other leaders present on the occasion.

