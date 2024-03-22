New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday staged a protest here against the BJP-led central government, alleging that it was dismantling democracy by targeting opposition parties through probe agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The youth wing of the Congress also raised the issue of the freezing of the party's accounts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"The central government is dismantling democracy by targeting opposition parties through agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation," IYC president Srinivas BV said.

"The Narendra Modi government's freezing of the opposition party's bank accounts and relentless pursuit of its critics, are not just an attack on political rivals but an attack on the very foundation of democracy," he said.

The agencies should rather freeze the bank accounts of the BJP that has received a huge amount of money through electoral bonds, the IYC chief said.

The protesters tried to march towards Shastri Bhawan but were stopped by police. NSM VIT

