Chandigarh, May 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government has launched several developmental projects and public welfare schemes in the last eight-and-a-half-years, benefits of which are being availed by the people.

The Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) scheme has been appreciated by many states and they have also shown interest in studying it, Khattar said while addressing a gathering after the inauguration of BJP's newly constructed office 'Karna Kamal' in Karnal's Sector 9.

The PPP, a family information data depository, is an e-governance scheme aimed at promoting paperless and faceless delivery of services to citizens, according to the state government.

Khattar said that on the basis of a survey done through the PPP, 12.50 lakh new BPL (Below Poverty Line) ration cards have been made in the state.

Continuing the state government's tradition of celebrating the birth anniversaries of great men and sages, a state-level programme was held to celebrate Guru Gorakhnath Smriti Utsav, an official statement said.

During the programme, Khattar announced the establishment of a research chair at Baba Mast Nath University, Asthal Bohar, Rohtak in the name of Guru Gorakhnath, naming an educational institute after him

Khattar also announced the inclusion of the biography and teachings of Guru Gorakhnath in the school curriculum with the objective of making the younger children aware of the teachings of his teachings.

He said the government plans to honour the instrumentalists playing traditional musical instruments and is in the process of formulating a pension scheme.

“Our saints and great men have always played a significant role in removing social evils. Even today, their teachings hold relevance and for this reason, only 'Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samman Evam Prasar Yojana' has been launched,” he said.

"The Government plays a significant role in spreading the message of communal harmony and peace and teachings of saints and great men among the masses,” said Khattar.

Speaking at a party event, Khattar said that today the BJP has become the largest political party in the world whose number of active members is more than the total population of many countries.

He urged the party workers to take the policies and schemes of the government to the masses so that the people can get the benefits of these schemes.

He also said that to take feedback on development works and government schemes from the people, 'Jan Samvad' programmes have been started across the state.

On the occasion, former minister and BJP state president, O P Dhankhar, Gharaunda MLA, Harvinder Kalyan were also present.

