Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (PTI) The BJP-led NDA on Monday laid siege to three of the four gates of the Kerala Secretariat in protest against the alleged misrule of the Left government in the state.

Hundreds of BJP followers gathered outside three gates of the Secretariat from around 6 am.

In view of the protest, police were present in large numbers and diverted traffic from the area to ensure smooth movement of office-goers and school children.

BJP chief J P Nadda is expected to attend the protest at around 11 am on a day when an all-party meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would be held at the Secretariat.

The all-party meeting was called in the wake of the multiple blasts at a religious gathering in the state on Sunday that claimed three lives and left around 50 injured.

