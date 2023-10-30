Amritsar, October 30: Devotees paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and took a holy dip in the Amrit Saras Kund (pool of immortality) in Amritsar on the birth anniversary of the fourth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Ram Das. Devotees from across the country thronged the Golden Temple on Monday on the occasion of the birthday of Guru Ramdas. Pilgrims started arriving at the Darbar Sahib early in the morning to offer their prayers.

The Golden Temple complex has been decorated with aromatic flowers from across the country and abroad to mark the 'Parkash Purab' (birth anniversary) of the fourth Sikh Guru. To mark the occasion, hundreds of quintals of different kinds of flowers were arranged to embellish the entire passage leading to the sanctum sanctorum, Darshani Deori and the walls of the Akal Takht.

The fourth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Ram Das, had initially constructed a pool here and founded Amritsar, which houses the Golden Temple, or Harmandir Sahib. Amritsar Sarovar, also known as the 'Pool of Nectar', is a sacred and historic water tank located in Amritsar. It is one of the most significant landmarks of Sikhism and holds immense religious and historical importance for Sikhs around the world.

Golden Temple illuminated on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Shri Guru Ramdas

#WATCH | Punjab: Golden Temple in Amritsar illuminated on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Shri Guru Ramdas. pic.twitter.com/0SeWCG1fKR — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

Guru Ram Das was the fourth of the ten Sikh gurus and was born into a family based in Lahore. He is credited with founding and building the city of Amritsar in the Sikh tradition. Guru Ram Das composed 638 hymns, or about ten percent of the hymns in the Guru Granth Sahib. He was a celebrated poet and composed his work in 30 ancient ragas of Indian classical music.

