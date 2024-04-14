Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Some key features of the BJP's manifesto for the Arunachal Pradesh are the construction of a 22,000-kilometre frontier highway to boost infrastructure, provision of jobs to 25,000 youth and increasing the income of farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 per month, said BJP Arunachal spokesperson Techi Necha on Sunday.

On the BJP manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra,' Techi Necha says, "For the first time, in Arunachal Pradesh, a 22,000-kilometre frontier highway will be built for infrastructure development. This will provide employment opportunities to many people, thereby boosting the economy and ensuring the construction of paved roads. Along with this, we have also promised to provide jobs to 25,000 youth. The manifesto also focuses on empowering women. One of the most important aspects is the promise to increase the income of farmers from Rs6,000 to Rs9,000 per month," Necha said.

"Additionally, steps will be taken to improve medical health facilities, and importance will be given to communication," he added.

Necha emphasised the BJP's commitment to ensuring higher education facilities in every school and providing the necessary infrastructure for primary and secondary education.

On being asked about the simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Necha expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects, asserting that no other party could rival them in the upcoming elections, with the Congress party "almost on the verge of extinction" in the region.

''Practically speaking, as of today, the opposition in Arunachal Pradesh has become very weak. In the upcoming election, we are contesting 50 seats, and we hope to win 45 seats. In this election, no one can compete with the BJP. Congress is almost on the verge of extinction here," Necha said.

The BJP released the 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto on April 10, outlining its vision and promises for the development of Arunachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections.

BJP president JP Nadda released the document in Doimukh before addressing a public rally in the state.

The manifesto promises the creation of robust infrastructure, women's empowerment, employment, and accountable governance.

Elections for the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will take place on April 19. The elections will be held in a single phase in the state and the votes will be counted on June 2.

Earlier in the 2019 state assembly polls, the BJP bagged 41 seats, while Congress managed to get only 4 seats in the 60 member legislative assembly. (ANI)

