Meghalaya [India], August 5 (ANI): BJP Meghalaya state president, Rikman G Momin, expanded the state team by nominating 52 state executive members, along with 12 special invitees and four permanent invitees. This expansion comes just before the convening of a state executive meeting, slated to take place in Shillong this month.

This exercise is part of the organisational expansion process that BJP Meghalaya has adopted to prepare for future elections.

Also Read | Goa ST Reservation Bill 2024 Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Uproar Over Bihar SIR's Electoral Rolls (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, on June 14, with a focus on Meghalaya's state election scheduled for 2028, the state unit of the party announced a new team of office bearers, after approval by the BJP National President, JP Nadda.

The new team had been entrusted with strengthening the party at the grassroots levels, spreading the Prime Minister's message of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikaas, Sab ka Viswaas' (together with everyone, development for everyone and trusted by everyone), the BJP said in a statement.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Indian Army Mobilises Troops to Carry Out Rescue Operations After Cloud Burst in Uttarakhand's Dharali Area.

Meghalaya BJP president Rikman G Momin on June 14 addressed a press conference at the State BJP headquarters in Shillong and announced the list of office bearers. The fresh team signals a newly energised state BJP that stands ready to increase manifold its vote share and number of seats in the future state elections.

As approved by the Union Minister J P Nadda, the following are appointed as State Office Bearers of Bharatiya Janata Party Meghalaya Pradesh for the session 2025-2028: Khrawboklang Basaiawmoit (Shillong), Bernard N Marak (Tura City), Lakhon Biam (West Jaintia Hills), Dr (Smti) Bernadette Lyngdoh (Shillong), Er Bipen Pradhan (Shillong), and Anil Hajong (Tura) has been appointed as State Vice President.

Er Wankitbok Pohshna from Shillong, Amitava Saha from West Garo Hills, had been appointed as State General Secretaries. Anzie Ellicia A Sangma (Tura), Belbora Wankhar (East Khasi Hills), Daniella L Nonglait (Shillong), Sukhi Pariat (Shillong), Commanderful Sana (East Jaintia Hills) and Wilber Danngo Marak (Tura) had been appointed as State Secretaries, the statement said.

Sarwan Jhunjhunwala from Shillong has been appointed as State Treasurer, and Ashok Singhania from Shillong has been appointed as State Joint-Treasurer. Sabyasachi Ghose had been appointed as Media Convener, Mariahom Kharkrang as Chief Spokesperson, Sarad Bawri as IT Convener, Fredee Aaron Kahit as Social Media Convener, Dipika Dey as office secretary, and Deeya Singh Rathore as State Cells Convener, it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)