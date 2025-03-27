Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): The BJP Minority Morcha distributed 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits to underprivileged Muslims in Nagpur, highlighting the party's outreach efforts ahead of Eid.

Speaking at the event, Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui criticised opposition parties, stating that while the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and others claim to be well-wishers of Muslims, they have failed to provide benefits to the community.

"Samajwadi Party, Congress and other parties claim to be well-wishers of Muslims, while we are about to give them something... Why will minorities be anguished when BJP's Minorities morcha is spreading happiness with them and embracing their festivals...PM Modi has always said that we are preservers of 140 crore Indians...," said Siddiqui.

Siddiqui emphasised that the BJP is fostering inclusivity by celebrating Muslim festivals and sharing happiness with the community.

"We are going to meet the people on the occasion of Eid with a 'Saugat' in the name of PM Modi, preserver of 140 crore people. Why do the other parties have a problem with this? They only mislead people and give them nothing... Muslims are evolving with the support of BJP...," added Siddiqui.

BJP Minority Morcha launched its "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign, aiming to distribute special kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across the country ahead of Eid.

The initiative, kicked off from Nizamuddin in Delhi on Tuesday under the guidance of BJP National President JP Nadda, seeks to ensure that poor Muslim families can celebrate the festival without any hardship.

As part of the campaign, 32,000 Minority Morcha workers collaborated with 32,000 mosques nationwide to reach the needy.

Earlier, Jamal Siddiqui, the National President of the BJP Minority Morcha, outlined the campaign's broader vision, stating that during the holy month of Ramadan and upcoming occasions like Eid, Good Friday, Easter, Nauruz, and the Indian New Year, the Minority Front will reach out to those in need through the "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign.

Eid Milan celebrations will also be organised at the district level, he added.

The National Media Charge of the Minority Morcha, Yasir Zilani, explained that the "Saugat-e-Modi" scheme is a campaign launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the goal of promoting welfare schemes among the Muslim community and gathering political support for the BJP and NDA. (ANI)

