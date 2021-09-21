By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Minority Morcha has been tasked to reach out to the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Also Read | Mumbai: Actress Receives Undergarments, Sex Toys Several Times in Past Two Months; Harrasment Case Registered.

Sources said the Morcha has decided to form a team of 100 members in each assembly constituency to reach out to minority community voters in their respective areas.

The members are being tasked to reach out to 50 voters each for seeking votes for the BJP.

Also Read | OnePlus 9 RT To Be Launched Soon; OnePlus 9T & 9T Pro Reportedly Not Coming This Year.

The minority morcha is also trying to shortlist winnable seats for the BJP where the Muslim community is in a majority.

"The aim is to field strong Muslim candidates from BJP on seats with more than 50 per cent population from the community, " said Bharatiya Janata Party's Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui.

The move is aimed at making the party visible and acceptable in the assembly constituencies where the Muslim community makes up a major part of the population.

This is in stark contrast to the BJP's 2017 assembly poll strategy where it didn't field any candidate from the Muslim community.

UP assembly polls are scheduled to take place early next year. In assembly polls of 2017, BJP had won 325 out of 403 constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)