Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to "EVM magicians" to flip the results of the Madhya Pradesh by-elections and remain in power in the state.

"I don't do negative politics. But for the first time, I felt that the BJP was misusing the EVMs in their favour in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The body language of the people was with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and with Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar," Verma told reporters here.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Celebrates Deepavali with Jawans at Gadchiroli PS.

He also demanded to conduct elections through ballot papers only.

"The developed nations like America, Germany and France have stopped using EVMs. Why are we not stopping it? Political parties and political leaders are demanding the same. The day ballot paper elections come back, the BJP will know its place," Verma said.

Also Read | Firecrackers Heard Across Delhi and Neighbouring Areas on Diwali Night Despite Ban, Watch Video.

"Some magicians of the EVM had also approached us during the election. They offered to give us victory on all 28 seats. But we, being from Gandhiji's party, don't want to grab power by deceiving people or using force," he added.

Verma, however, alleged that the BJP took these "EVM magicians" up on their offer.

"People ask how did the nine Congress candidates win. This was targeted. The BJP wanted to defeat those who could become a problem for them like Imarti Devi and Aidal Singh Kansana," he said.

He said that the huge gatherings in RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's rallies were evidence that the elections were one-sided in favour of the 'Mahagathbandhan' and that the Congress would win in Madhya Pradesh.

"We used to go to places during our campaign. There is no area in Madhya Pradesh where I have not visited. People were fully in support of the Congress party. The BJP won the election by meddling with the EVMs," Verma added.

Commenting on BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's claim on coming to power in West Bengal, Verma said, "He (Vijayvargiya) is a magician but Mamata Banerjee is a bigger magician. Mamata will again form government in the state." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)