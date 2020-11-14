Gadchiroli, November 14: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday celebrated Diwali with jawans deployed at the Patagudam Police chowki in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. The jawans have been deployed to handle anti-Naxal operations at the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.

"My wife and I celebrated Diwali this year with the Gadchiroli Police Force to boost the morale of the police who are on duty day and night in the service of the people. Police, who prioritize duty over emotion, can't celebrate Diwali with family and friends," Deshmukh wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Marathi). Also Read | Kali Puja 2020: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Takes Part in Puja Ceremony at Her Residence.

This year Diwali is being celebrated amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many states have imposed full ban or allotted hours for the use of firecrackers.

